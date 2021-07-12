Armed gardaí seize "illegally parked" caravan in Longford

Armed gardaí along with uniformed officers seized a caravan in Longford yesterday afternoon
Armed gardaí together with uniformed officers from Longford were involved in a planned operation in the county town yesterday which culminated in the seizure of a caravan.
The camper van was recovered by gardaí shortly after 1pm in connection to reports the vehicle had been parked illegally along the side of a busy roadway.
It's understood up to eight garda cars were involved in the operation.
The caravan itself had been the source of repeated debate at local political level with a number of concerns also being raised by members of the local community, the Leader understands.
No arrests were made, with the caravan being seized under the Roads Act 1993.
