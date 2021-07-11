Seven SNA roles approved for St Christopher's in Longford

As we look forward to the opening of the new school building, Joe Flaherty TD, has welcomed the approval of seven new SNA posts at the Longford town school.

He raised concern over the shortage of SNA support at the school, with the Minister for Education in the Dáil on June 17 and the Longford TD was quickly assured that the matter would be addressed.

Said Deputy Flaherty: “The new school will include two new classes and will take the total pupil population to 36. There is a new autism class and also a class for young children with severe to profound needs.” All the children in these two classes which have significant care needs across the sensory, medical and physical spectrums. Of the 12 students, nine come to school with a recommendation for SNA support. Added Deputy Flaherty: “Whilst the school was approved for two SNAs it was critical that the additional SNAs were provided.”

The Longford TD paid tribute to the school principal, Sheila Dennigan, staff and board of management, who were determined to ensure sufficient staffing schools ahead of the September opening.

Concluded Deputy Flaherty: “This new school build is an outstanding investment in special education and certainly sets the bar in terms of this government’s commitment to special education. I know that the approval for the additional SNAs is a huge relief to many families locally.”

The seven new posts are currently advertised on www.educationposts.ie with a July 16 closing date for applications.