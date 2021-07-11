Seven SNA roles approved for St Christopher's in Longford

Flaherty welcomes additional roles

Seven SNA roles approved for St Christopher's in Longford

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

As we look forward to the opening of the new school building, Joe Flaherty TD, has welcomed the approval of seven new SNA posts at the Longford town school.

He raised concern over the shortage of  SNA support at the school, with the Minister for Education in the Dáil on June 17 and the Longford TD was quickly assured that the matter would be addressed.

Said Deputy Flaherty:  “The new school will include  two new classes and will take the total pupil population to 36. There is a new autism class and also a class for  young children with severe to profound needs.” All  the children in these two classes which have significant care needs across the sensory, medical and physical spectrums. Of the 12 students, nine come to school with a recommendation  for SNA support. Added Deputy Flaherty: “Whilst the school was approved for two SNAs it was critical that the additional SNAs were provided.”

The Longford TD paid tribute to the school principal, Sheila Dennigan, staff and board of management, who were determined to ensure sufficient staffing schools ahead of the September opening.

Concluded Deputy Flaherty: “This new school build is an outstanding investment in special education  and certainly sets the bar in terms of this government’s commitment to special education. I know that the approval for the additional SNAs is a huge relief to many families locally.”

The seven new posts are currently advertised on www.educationposts.ie with a July 16 closing date for applications.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie