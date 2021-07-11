Longford punter lands just short of €11,000 after huge day on the horses

Five Winners Deliver Five-Figure Windfall

Large sum of money found at bank ATM

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A punter in County Longford is in celebratory mode after a winning streak on the horses at the weekend saw them pocket a stunning five-figure windfall.

The anonymous winner picked out eight horses on Saturday on their BoyleSports account and struck a €0.10 each-way Goliath, consisting of 247 tiny bets costing a total of €49.40.

One of the eight horses was declared a non-runner, one didn’t make an impression, while Urban Beat (6/1) could only finish third in the 4.40 at York. However, the remaining five horses all delivered with victories for Goobinator (12/1), Tilsit (4/1f), Motakhayyel (11/2), Starman (9/2) and Duke Of Condicote (11/1) in races at York, Ascot and Newmarket.

That was enough for the lucky Longford punter to see their stake transformed into a whopping total of €10,938.65.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Picking out five winners in one day is not easy, so our customer in County Longford deserves all the plaudits for picking so shrewdly. They have been rewarded with nearly €11,000 and we send our congratulations on their big win.”

