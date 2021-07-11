Longford punter lands just short of €11,000 after huge day on the horses

A punter in County Longford is in celebratory mode after a winning streak on the horses at the weekend saw them pocket a stunning five-figure windfall.
The anonymous winner picked out eight horses on Saturday on their BoyleSports account and struck a €0.10 each-way Goliath, consisting of 247 tiny bets costing a total of €49.40.
One of the eight horses was declared a non-runner, one didn’t make an impression, while Urban Beat (6/1) could only finish third in the 4.40 at York. However, the remaining five horses all delivered with victories for Goobinator (12/1), Tilsit (4/1f), Motakhayyel (11/2), Starman (9/2) and Duke Of Condicote (11/1) in races at York, Ascot and Newmarket.
That was enough for the lucky Longford punter to see their stake transformed into a whopping total of €10,938.65.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Picking out five winners in one day is not easy, so our customer in County Longford deserves all the plaudits for picking so shrewdly. They have been rewarded with nearly €11,000 and we send our congratulations on their big win.”
More News
Rosie O’Hara, member of Engage Longford; Sonia Flynn, Longford County Council Regeneration Team; Longford Community Sgt Darran Conlon and Lorraine O’Connor, Regeneration Officer, Longford Co Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.