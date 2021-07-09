Longford man denies holding phone at wheel

A man who insisted he was “only pressing the buttons” of a mobile phone while driving has been fined €250 by Judge Seamus Hughes.
Eriks Kokoritis, 43 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, pleaded not guilty to an incident at Harbour Row, Longford on November 13, 2020.
Mr Kokoritis, who represented himself, insisted the phone wasn't in his hands when gardaí spotted him driving.
“I didn't (hold the phone while driving),” he said.
“There is a phone holder on the van. I was pressing the buttons.”
Garda Paul Stuart, however, said he observed Mr Kokoritis holding the phone in his right hand.
Judge Hughes fined the man €250, giving him three months to pay.
