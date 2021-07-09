Ross reflects on year of multi-million progress in county Longford

Paul Ross

Longford County Council former Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Outgoing cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross has spoken of how an “unprecedented” year of funding will forever remind him of his year long spell as Longford's first citizen.

The Legan based representative told last week's annual general meeting of how he will forever remember his time in the chair as one of unparalleled prosperity for the county.

“It has been a great honour to serve as cathaoirleach over the last year and while it has been very difficult for our nation, we have functioned extremely well as a local authority,” he said.

Cllr Ross alluded to the €10.4m funding announcement from the State's Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) for the Camlin Quarter as particularly momentous.

Equally, he said confirmation of Center Parcs' €85m investment in an extension to its holiday resort in Ballymahon was indicative of the new found “confidence” which was sweeping through the county.

“The response from Longford County Council to Covid was exceptional but the Community forum response group which was set up to deal with the ongoing pandemic I believe epitomised all that is good about the council,” he said.

“These regular meetings brought together all aspects of the council and worked with all state agencies to deal with the ever changing issues the virus brought.”

The Fine Gael councillor said it was incumbent on the local authority to continue with its efforts in realising Longford's full regeneration potential, a case exemplified by the recent emergence of digital hubs across the county.

“These hubs along with the broadband connections points we recently launched will make Longford a more attractive place to live and do business in and the opportunity for people to work from more rural locations can only benefit our county.

“We already see the benefits in the increased number of young families moving back to Longford.”

There were hearty messages of congratulations from some of Cllr Ross' colleagues, a number of whom paid testament to the south Longford farmer's commitment to the county's cause over the past calendar year.

“The way you led the council in what was a particularly challenging year was a phenomenal achievement,” said Cllr Colm Murray.

His successor, Cllr Peggy Nolan followed suit, citing as “exceptional” the part Cllr Ross had played over his year long tenure.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie