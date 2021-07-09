Ross reflects on year of multi-million progress in county Longford

Outgoing cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross has spoken of how an “unprecedented” year of funding will forever remind him of his year long spell as Longford's first citizen.

The Legan based representative told last week's annual general meeting of how he will forever remember his time in the chair as one of unparalleled prosperity for the county.

“It has been a great honour to serve as cathaoirleach over the last year and while it has been very difficult for our nation, we have functioned extremely well as a local authority,” he said.

Cllr Ross alluded to the €10.4m funding announcement from the State's Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) for the Camlin Quarter as particularly momentous.

Equally, he said confirmation of Center Parcs' €85m investment in an extension to its holiday resort in Ballymahon was indicative of the new found “confidence” which was sweeping through the county.

“The response from Longford County Council to Covid was exceptional but the Community forum response group which was set up to deal with the ongoing pandemic I believe epitomised all that is good about the council,” he said.

“These regular meetings brought together all aspects of the council and worked with all state agencies to deal with the ever changing issues the virus brought.”

The Fine Gael councillor said it was incumbent on the local authority to continue with its efforts in realising Longford's full regeneration potential, a case exemplified by the recent emergence of digital hubs across the county.

“These hubs along with the broadband connections points we recently launched will make Longford a more attractive place to live and do business in and the opportunity for people to work from more rural locations can only benefit our county.

“We already see the benefits in the increased number of young families moving back to Longford.”

There were hearty messages of congratulations from some of Cllr Ross' colleagues, a number of whom paid testament to the south Longford farmer's commitment to the county's cause over the past calendar year.

“The way you led the council in what was a particularly challenging year was a phenomenal achievement,” said Cllr Colm Murray.

His successor, Cllr Peggy Nolan followed suit, citing as “exceptional” the part Cllr Ross had played over his year long tenure.