Stolen chains taken from lorry causes accident in Newtownforbes

A court has heard how a bucket belonging to a track machine fell off the side of a low loader travelling through Newtownforbes after chains designed to hold the heavy duty vehicle were stolen only hours earlier.

Fergal McLoughlin, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim pleaded guilty to failing to take adequate precautions in preventing a load from falling from a vehicle at Main Street, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on February 27 2020.

The court heard how gardaí had been on patrol in the area when coming across a low loader which had lost an excavator bucket from one of two track machines it was carrying.

Garda Paul Stuart said the incident happened as the low loader was turning right at a bend in Newtownforbes.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said while it was “appalling” what unfolded, there were mitigating factors involved, headed by the fact chains used to fasten both machines had been stolen in Dundalk sometime earlier.

Mr McLoughin, himself, attempted to shed further light on what led up to the incident.

“It (low loader) was left overnight in Drogheda and when I left (in the morning) the box of chains were stolen,” he said, adding he had been en route to Leitrim.

Judge Hughes, in those circumstances, issued Mr McLoughlin with a €250 fine, giving him three months to pay.