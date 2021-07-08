Woman denies causing damage in Newtownforbes crash

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford woman accused of causing over €800 worth of damage to another car following a road accident in Newtownforbes last year has maintained she will be contesting the case.

Kathleen O'Shaughnessy, Killeen, Legan, Co Longford pleaded not guilty at a recent sitting of Longford District Court arising out of an incident on September 24, 2020.

That incident allegedly took place at Main Street, Newtownforbes, Co Longford involving Ms O'Shaughnessy's car and another vehicle.

Asked if she denied any wrongdoing, Ms O'Shaughnessy replied: “Yes, because I didn't make any contact with the car.”
A hearing date was subsequently pencilled in for October 12.

