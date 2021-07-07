Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 27, 2021

Paddy Mahady, Rathbracken, Granard, Longford

Died on the 27th of June 2021, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by sisters Josie, Bridgie, and Lena his brother Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his good neighbours.

May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday, 9th of July, from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard, to St. Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 9.30 am, followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 9.15am on route to St Mary’s Church, Granard for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines and regulations, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.

For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section below.

Funeral Mass can be viewed HERE.

Rev.Dr.Gerard Carroll, ''An Tinteán'' , Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford

Rev.Dr.Gerard. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary Ann , his brothers Fr. Jimmie and Fr.Tom and by his brother-in-law James Baxter.

Fr. Gerard will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family , sister Helen (Baxter) , brother Fr.Anthony , nephew Fr.Turlough, niece Carol ,nephew-in-law Marc Caball, by the Bishop ,priests and religious of the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois ,relatives and by his many friends around the world.

Requiescat in pace.

Fr.Gerard’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday morning at 10.40am to arrive at St.Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Fr.Gerard and his family , the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only . The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to ,may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section below . The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please.

Mary Jo Conboy, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford

Mary Jo Conboy, late of Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford, unexpectedly at Cavan General hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her parents Sonny & Winnie, sisters Frances & Phyllis, Mary Jo will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her cherished family, husband Seamus, sons Michael (U.S.), James and George, daughters Mary Nemeth (U.S.) Martina, Louise Kearney and Annette Simpson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and 27 grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Betty, Patsy, Marie and Joan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Mary Jo will repose privately at her home until removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Legga arriving for 3 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Francis (Frank) McGurran, Rooskey, Roscommon



Francis (Frank) McGurran, late of Rooskey, Roscommon, peacefully at Rooskey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of Della, deeply regretted by his daughters Patricia, Sheila, Eileen and Anne Marie, sons Pat, John (RIP) and Michael, brothers Vincent, Oliver and Benedict, sisters Mary Agnes and Bridie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

Francis' funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Scramogue Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on http://churchtv.ie/rooskey

Dylan Breslin, Monksland & John Paul Park, Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Roscommon

Dylan passed away tragically on the 4th July. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Sinead Tumulty & Noel Breslin, his son Darren, sisters Naomi & Saoirse, brother Nathan, grand parents Helan & Noel Breslin, Darren's mother Dee, Noel's partner Gloria, aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19 and by adhering to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Dylan's family & close friends, on Thursday in St. Mary's Church at 10.30 am followed by burial in Coosan cemetery. If you wish to express your sympathies please do so in the condolence section below or by sending your Mass cards by post. Dylan's funeral cortège will leave his Grandparents residence on Thursday morning on route to St.Mary's Church. Those who would like to as a mark of respect may line the route while maintaining social distance.

Funeral Mass may be streamed live HERE.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;