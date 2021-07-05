Longford senator looks for student grant assurances

SUSI

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has been asked to ensure families who received PUP assistance are not penalised in terms of the State's student grant scheme

Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy has said he wants assurances that any Longford families in receipt of the State's Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) won't be penalised in seeking educational financial supports into the future. 

The Fine Gael politician revealed he has asked Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris to look at carrying out a review in relation to families who received the PUP payment during 2020, citing how they were unable to work due to lockdowns being in place. 

"Some of these families now find themselves over the income level for the SUSI grant for 2021/22," he said. 

"These parents will now be back at work and under income threshold now but unfortunately, they did not realise at the time that the PUP payment would be taken as ‘reckonable income’ in 2020."

