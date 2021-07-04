BREAKING: Padraic Davis resigns as Longford manager

Padraic Davis
Longford manager Padraic Davis has stepped down in the wake of this afternoon's crushing defeat to Meath in the Leinster Championship.
Davis made the announcement minutes after Longford's 4-22 to 0-12 in Pairc Tailteann in Navan.
More to follow...
Dessie Reynolds of Longford after his side's defeat to Meath in their Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
