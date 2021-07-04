BREAKING: Three Longford Olympians on plane to Tokyo as Kenagh marksman Derek Burnett seals qualification

Derek Burnett

Kenagh's Derek Burnett in action

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford will have a third Olympian on the plane to Tokyo after Derek Burnett qualified following a dramatic shoot out in Co Tyrone yesterday. 

The veteran shooter saw off Rathkeale's Ian O'Sullivan by five shots after hitting 119 of his 125 targets compared to his opponents 114/125.

It means Burnett now joins Longford swimmers Darragh Greene and Gerry Quinn on Ireland's Olympic team ahead of this summer's games.

ALSO READ: Massive achievement as second Longford swimmer heading to Olympic Games in Tokyo

It is the Kenagh man's fifth time to qualify for an Olympic games, something which was not lost on the experienced marksman in the wake of his success yesterday.

"It's great to be going," he said, when contacted by longfordleader.ie this morning (Sunday). 

Mr Burnett said his one regret was not having made it six Olympic Games in a row after narrowly missing out on the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

"That's the only thing, but this (Tokyo) kind of came out of the blue," he added.

"Sometimes, you don't really know what scores you are going to get. It's a bit like the Leaving Cert in that way."

Derek said his qualification was made all the more satisfying given the stop-start nature of his own preparations in the lead up to yesterday's eventual result.

"Given what has gone on with Covid and that, I haven't been doing as much training as maybe I would have liked but it's nice to see that my form is pretty good at the minute," he added.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie