Two held over Longford shoplifting raid

Two men are currently being detained at Longford garda station following an alleged theft at Tesco's earlier this evening.
Two men are being questioned by gardaí this evening on stealing a large haul of alcohol from a supermarket in Longford town.
The pair, who are not believed to be from the locality, were arrested earlier this evening following the alleged theft of spirits from Tesco's in Longford Shopping Centre.
The Leader understands the total allegedly stolen was in the region of €200.
All of the property was recovered as gardaí continue to question both men at Longford garda station this evening.
More News
Two men are currently being detained at Longford garda station following an alleged theft at Tesco's earlier this evening.
Josephine Donohue (Principal Mercy Ballymahon), Gary Brady (Environmental Awareness Officer Longford County Council) and Grace Bruton (Art Teacher Mercy Ballymahon)
Two women arrested on Monday following searches carried out in Longford, Roscommon and Donegal have appeared in court
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.