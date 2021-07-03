Two held over Longford shoplifting raid

Almost €200 worth of spirits taken in alleged theft

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Two men are currently being detained at Longford garda station following an alleged theft at Tesco's earlier this evening.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Two men are being questioned by gardaí this evening on stealing a large haul of alcohol from a supermarket in Longford town.

The pair, who are not believed to be from the locality, were arrested earlier this evening following the alleged theft of spirits from Tesco's in Longford Shopping Centre.

The Leader understands the total allegedly stolen was in the region of €200.

All of the property was recovered as gardaí continue to question both men at Longford garda station this evening.

