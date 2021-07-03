Women charged after Longford prostitution, money laundering and human trafficking searches

Two women arrested on Monday following searches carried out in Longford, Roscommon and Donegal have appeared in court
The two women arrested on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering following searches carried out in Longford, Roscommon and Donegal, have both been charged.
Both women, aged in their 40s and 30s, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, at this morning.
The Garda National Protective Services Bureau would call on any persons who have been the victim of Human Trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, where they will be treated with the upmost confidentiality and sensitivity.
More News
Two women arrested on Monday following searches carried out in Longford, Roscommon and Donegal have appeared in court
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.