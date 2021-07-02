Disruption to Smear water supply following a burst water main

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, have carried out repairs to a burst water main supplying the Smear Water Treatment Plant. Crews repaired the burst in line with current Government and HSE COVID-19 guidance.

Water supply has returned but customers in the following locations may experience temporary discoloured water, low water pressure and air locks today Friday, 2 July; Smear, Crott, Birrinagh, Moyne, Farmullagh, Ballyduff, Drumury, Fihoragh, Leggagh, Carrickmaguirk, Aghamore Lower, Annaghdaniel, Cloonback, Drumard, Edenmore, Glenmore, Aghadowry, Tawnagh, Derrynacross, Cornafunshin, Kilmahon, Letterggeeragh, Lettergullion, Crowdrumman, Brocklagh, Monaduff, Gaigue, Derawley, Dooroc, Cartrongolan, Drumlish area (not village), Sliabh Cairbe Estate Drumlish Village, Cairn Hill View Estate Drumlish Village, Cairn Hill View estate, Lettergonnell, Carrickateane, Derreenavoggy, Aghamore Upper, Aghacordrinan, Molly, Gelshagh, Lislea, Aghakilmore, Soran Road, Drumnacooha, Esker South, Clontumpher, Aghaboy and Enybegs. Information on water discolouration and how to check for and clear airlocks can be found on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-issues/discoloured- water/ and www.water.ie/help/supply/ airlocks/.

Irish Water would like to remind customers it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand hygiene.

Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water at this time. There are ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene or handwashing. Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply such as not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible. We are also reminding people with responsibility for properties that are currently unoccupied to check for leaks and turn off water where it is not required. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home on our website at https://www.water.ie/ conservation/

Speaking about the repair works, Paraic Joyce, Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we worked to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible. Irish Water and Longford County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.”

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.