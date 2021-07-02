Boy racers turning Longford estates into ‘Mondello Park’

Fears linked to a rise in so-called boy racer culture is turning many of Longford's residential estates into “Mondello Park”, it was claimed last week.

The admission was one which came courtesy of Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock as he slammed how the “reckless” antics of some had even forced residents in a number of estates to erect their own makeshift speed signs.

In an attempt to hammer home that message, Cllr Warnock led pleas for local authority chiefs to carry out a road safety audit on all estates within Longford's Municipal District area.

“This is a clear and present danger to the safety of the public we represent,” he told last week's monthly meeting.

Cllr Warnock, not for the first time, also raised the need for council officials to look at introducing ramps in those estates found to be susceptible to speed related concerns.

“At the very minimum, we need to recondition the ones (ramps) we do have in place because one of the most crucial things we can do for our people is to protect their families and children.”

They were soundings which were backed up by Fine Gael Cllr Peggy Nolan.

“It is outrageous what is going on,” she stormed.

“The mindlessness with regards to children playing in these estates is just outrageous.”

Area engineer Eamon Bennett dampened those calls however, saying the council was not able to carry out a sweeping road safety review due to a lack of resources.”

He also asked councillors to provide a list of estates where ramps in need of reinstating are located ahead of possible works being carried out subject to funding capabilities.

Cllr Warnock responded by calling on the council to examine the possibility of contracting out the works.

“It's not good enough,” he said.

“We can't wait a day or week longer on this.”