Ballymahon Convent Daycare Centre set to reopen next week

Ballymahon Convent Daycare Centre set to reopen next week

Breda Greaves at the Convent Daycare Centre in Ballymahon, which is all set to reopen next week Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Covid-19 has been particularly difficult on the elderly who were unable to hug their grandchildren until recently without risk.

But now, as the country looks a little bit more positive, Ballymahon Convent Day Care Centre is aiming to reopen on Monday to welcome clients back.

“We have all Covid guidelines in place,” said Breda Greaves, who is looking forward to reopening.

“We will have a limited number of clients each day. We have 60 clients, which is a lot, but we will have five staff members at a time and around eight clients Monday to Friday.

“We’re very conscious that a lot of our clients have been really shielding themselves but they’re happy to come back in small pods. The staff have had all their training but the clients haven’t so they need to be inducted to familiarist themselves with the new layouot,” she added.

The main thing, she said, is getting people back in the door and Ms Greaves is gratefull to the board of management, the staff and volunteers for all their hard work in getting the centre back up and running.

“We aim to continue improving the quality for people in Ballymahon and surrounding areas so they have support in place.

Some of the clients are nervous but at the moment we have a rota of clients, so I’ll be contacting them to find a day that suits them and to make sure we have everyone back for one day in July at least,” she said.

Most Popular

Generosity of Longford farmers to the fore

Fitzpatrick, David McGee (Nutritionist), Pat Lalor (Chairperson Hooves 4 Hospice Project), Helen Kells (manager Carrigallen Mart), Charlie Reilly and Cecil Bennett Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Generosity of Longford farmers to the fore

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie