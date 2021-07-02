Ballymahon Convent Daycare Centre set to reopen next week

Covid-19 has been particularly difficult on the elderly who were unable to hug their grandchildren until recently without risk.

But now, as the country looks a little bit more positive, Ballymahon Convent Day Care Centre is aiming to reopen on Monday to welcome clients back.

“We have all Covid guidelines in place,” said Breda Greaves, who is looking forward to reopening.

“We will have a limited number of clients each day. We have 60 clients, which is a lot, but we will have five staff members at a time and around eight clients Monday to Friday.

“We’re very conscious that a lot of our clients have been really shielding themselves but they’re happy to come back in small pods. The staff have had all their training but the clients haven’t so they need to be inducted to familiarist themselves with the new layouot,” she added.

The main thing, she said, is getting people back in the door and Ms Greaves is gratefull to the board of management, the staff and volunteers for all their hard work in getting the centre back up and running.

“We aim to continue improving the quality for people in Ballymahon and surrounding areas so they have support in place.

Some of the clients are nervous but at the moment we have a rota of clients, so I’ll be contacting them to find a day that suits them and to make sure we have everyone back for one day in July at least,” she said.