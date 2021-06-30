ESB need to provide €500,000 in funding to Lanesborough and Shannonbridge to develop community facilities

In the Seanad recently Fine Gael spokesperson for Arts, Media, Sports and Tourism Senator Carrigy called on Minister Eamon Ryan to contact ESB to provide €500,000 each to Lanesboro and Shannonbridge to develop community facilities which was requested by Kieran Mulvey Just Transition Commissioner.

Senator Carrigy continued “As chair of the County Longford tourism committee, I have supported the Mid Shannon Wilderness Park for years and will continue to do so. However, we may need further funding to complete the project.

"I thank Longford County Council, our regeneration team and in particular, Donall Mac An Bheatha, who has driven this project for a long number of years. I am delighted this funding €1.4 million to further develop cycling and walking throughout the boglands of south Longford. The just transition commissioner Kieran Mulvey asked the ESB to provide €500,000 each to Lanesborough and Shannonbridge to develop community facilities.”

Senator Carrigy concluded “The Access for All project to bring people of all abilities on trips on the Shannon and Lough Ree has received funding from the just transition fund in 2020. However, over the past 12 months, costs have increased by up to 25% on what was granted to deliver that project. Could the Minister visit Longford before the recess and look at these projects? They just need a bit more support.”