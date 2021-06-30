Two businesses in Longford to receive funding from €5m national Online Retail Scheme

Two businesses in Longford will receive funding from the Online Retail Scheme which will help local retailers’ online sales at home and abroad.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English today announced the successful applicants approved for funding through the third call of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland.

Nationally, 133 retailers have been approved €5 million in funding as part of the scheme, which is targeted at retailers who already have an online presence to strengthen their online offering and enable them to reach a wider customer base.

The two businesses in Longford that have been awarded funding are Spirit Clothing and Áine's Boutique.

Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy said, “I’m delighted to see two businesses in Longford today receive funding from the Online Retail Scheme which has been instrumental in enabling many local businesses to pivot their offerings online over the past year and a half.

“Covid has had a devastating impact on retailers in Longford who had to close as restrictions were implemented, but this funding will continue to support businesses in establishing a strong online presence so that they’re now better equipped to take advantage of evolving market opportunities.

“It’s also brilliant to see such strong demand for this scheme, given its previous success. The third round of the scheme received 292 applications from right across the country. 68% of the successful applicants are located outside Dublin with 90 retailers from these regions approved for funding.

“Under this Covid-19 competitive call, the successful applicants will receive funding ranging from €14,080 to €40,000 to strengthen their online offering. The average grant value is €37,500 and covers up to 80% of project costs.

“This financial support will assist Longford businesses to transition and evolve as they trade through the impact of the pandemic. I look forward to seeing more and more businesses reopen as we emerge from the pandemic, but it’s also brilliant that we can now support an ever-increasing range of Longford businesses online.”

Speaking following the announcement, Minister English said: “We know that consumers are keen to support their local retailers when shopping instore and online, and these grants will help businesses to really maximise the opportunities in the ecommerce market. Of course, this market is not limited by geography and we know that ambitious Irish businesses with strong online resources also have their eyes on selling to customers right across the globe.”