Heavy trucks to be taken off Longford's Teffia Park and Park Road

Park Road in Longford town, where council chiefs are looking to remove heavy goods vehicles from
Articulated trucks and other heavy goods vehicles look set to be taken away from travelling along some of Longford town's most densely populated areas.
Local authority officials last week agreed to open fresh talks with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) bosses with a view to brokering a new traffic management plan aimed at redirecting HGV traffic away from the Teffia Park and Park Road areas to town.
Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus Butler asked for a new route to be drawn up by directing western bound traffic to the N4 by-pass to access the N55 and N63 through Ballyminion.
“This is to ensure that the town is largely free of HGVs except for access,” he said.
More News
Dessie Reynolds of Longford after his side's defeat to Meath in their Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
IFA Farm Forestry Chairman Vincent Nally says a complete overhaul of the forest licencing system is needed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.