Heavy trucks to be taken off Longford's Teffia Park and Park Road

Articulated trucks and other heavy goods vehicles look set to be taken away from travelling along some of Longford town's most densely populated areas.

Local authority officials last week agreed to open fresh talks with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) bosses with a view to brokering a new traffic management plan aimed at redirecting HGV traffic away from the Teffia Park and Park Road areas to town.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus Butler asked for a new route to be drawn up by directing western bound traffic to the N4 by-pass to access the N55 and N63 through Ballyminion.

“This is to ensure that the town is largely free of HGVs except for access,” he said.

