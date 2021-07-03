High cost of Longford footpath projects to be examined under State scheme

Two requests for footpaths in the Longford Municipal District area will have to be funded under a State backed scheme due to the high costs involved
Demands for the implementation of footpaths close to two Longford town based national schools will have to be examined under a multi million euro State travel investment programme due to the high costs associated with both projects.
Cllrs Gerry Warnock and Gerry Hagan made respective requests for developments at Stonepark and Melview National School.
The former called for either a footpath or designated coloured pedestrian lane between Silver Birches and Grattan Og GAA Clubhouse.
Cllr Warnock also raised the prospect of a speed survey to be undertaken amid road safety concerns close to the school.
His Fine Gael counterpart asked for a footpath to be erected with a view to linking an existing path from Melview school to the Drumlish road.
Area engineer Eamon Bennett said as both prospective measures commanded €300,000 and €250,000 sums respectively, the Council would have to apply for funding under the Government's Active Travel Scheme.
