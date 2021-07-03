High cost of Longford footpath projects to be examined under State scheme

Footpath

Two requests for footpaths in the Longford Municipal District area will have to be funded under a State backed scheme due to the high costs involved

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Demands for the implementation of footpaths close to two Longford town based national schools will have to be examined under a multi million euro State travel investment programme due to the high costs associated with both projects.

Cllrs Gerry Warnock and Gerry Hagan made respective requests for developments at Stonepark and Melview National School.

The former called for either a footpath or designated coloured pedestrian lane between Silver Birches and Grattan Og GAA Clubhouse.

Cllr Warnock also raised the prospect of a speed survey to be undertaken amid road safety concerns close to the school.

His Fine Gael counterpart asked for a footpath to be erected with a view to linking an existing path from Melview school to the Drumlish road. 

Area engineer Eamon Bennett said as both prospective measures commanded €300,000 and €250,000 sums respectively, the Council would have to apply for funding under the Government's Active Travel Scheme.

Most Popular

Generosity of Longford farmers to the fore

Fitzpatrick, David McGee (Nutritionist), Pat Lalor (Chairperson Hooves 4 Hospice Project), Helen Kells (manager Carrigallen Mart), Charlie Reilly and Cecil Bennett Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Generosity of Longford farmers to the fore

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie