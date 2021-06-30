Warm tributes paid to beautiful Rose following tragic Granard accident

Tributes have poured in for Castlepollard woman Rose Gibney following her tragic passing in a car accident on Saturday night.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which took place in the Lisryan area on Saturday night.

Ms Gibney’s vehicle was discovered at approximately 10.30am on Sunday and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragic loss of Rose Gibney, Millstream, Ballynameagh, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath is deeply regretted by her parents Maura and Pat, brothers Patrick, Matt and James, sisters Jane and Anne, niece and goddaughter Caitlín-Lily, aunts Breedge and Rose, brother-in-law Aonghus (Ennis), cousins, neighbours and friends. May Rose rest in peace.

Tributes have been pouring in on rip.ie for the well-liked Castlepollard lady with many friends and colleagues describing her as “beautiful” and “a wonderful person”.

“Deepest Sympathy to the Gibney family on the tragic loss of Rose. RIP, beautiful girl,” read one touching condolence.

“Rose was a wonderful person, she had a heart of gold. Thoughts and prayers are with ye all. RIP Rose, Heaven has gained a wonderful, caring soul,” read another.

A number of people who worked with the late Ms Gibney at AXA also expressed their deepest sympathies to her family.

“I was fortunate to have worked with Rose for over seven years in AXA. She made the nights that bit more bearable and brought a positive vibe to the place. Although we were colleagues, I was glad to call her a friend. Deepest condolences to the Gibney Family. May she rest in peace,” read one tribute.

Another former colleague was “deeply saddened by this awful news” and recalled “lovely memories working with Rose in AXA”.

“I was very shocked and sad to hear of her passing. I have fond memories of working alongside Rose in AXA and the good friendship that came from that. She was a wonderful person. May she Rest In Peace,” read another condolence, while another colleague expressed sadness at her passing, stating, “may her gentle soul rest in peace”.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing for any road users who were travelling in the area between 6pm on Saturday and 10:30am on Sunday, with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí by contacting 043 668 7660.