Longford homeowner was left "seeing stars" after being kicked and punched in own home by intruders

A chef has told a court how he was left “seeing stars” after being attacked in his own home in Longford town by by two intruders during the early hours of the morning.

The man, who lives alone, addressed a recent sitting of Longford District Court on foot of an alleged burglary in Farnagh, Longford town on May 7, 2021.

A teenager, who has been remanded in detention on two separate occasions in connection to the incident, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes.

A co-accused, Charles Reilly, of 37 McKeon Park, Longford was last month sentenced to nine months in prison for his involvement in the alleged incident.

Judge Hughes appeared to question the validity of that term when the man went into detail about how he was allegedly set upon after falling asleep on his sofa whilst reading a book.

The man said he was awoken by the pair who proceeded to take money, six mobile phones and a watch which had been given to him by his late father.

“I got a rap and a kick in the head,” he said.

“I could see stars in front of my face and I couldn't really defend myself.”

He said he believed the duo had earlier scaled an eight foot high wall at the rear of his house before opening a back door which had been left unlocked.

“One (suspect) lifted up the other and they came in through the back door,” he told the court, revealing how the pair had allegedly clambered across an eight foot high wall. The victim said he was also missing a number of specialist kitchen knives made from Swiss steel that cost around €80 which, like the watch, were of particular importance to him.

In defence, solicitor Fiona Baxter, said details concerning the alleged stolen knives had not been disclosed in the case file presented to her.

Judge Hughes said in light of the revelations made known by the alleged victim, he would be seeking further clarity from the Gardaí before handing down any sentence to the teenager.

The juvenile, who is two months from his 18th birthday, wore a grey tracksuit and stood hands folded throughout the hearing.

Neither of his parents or family members were in court to hear details of the case as Judge Hughes indicated he would be seeking to remand the youngster in detention for a further two weeks.

Asked by Judge Hughes if the incident had left any lasting mark on him, the victim replied: “If I hear anything at all, I seem to jump up like a light.”

The juvenile was remanded in detention and was due to appear back before Longford District Court yesterday (June 22).