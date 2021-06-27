Joint Policing Committee gives thumbs up to new Longford garda chief

Superintendent Seamus Boyle's appointment as Longford's first countywide garda chief has been universally hailed by JPC members
The appointment of Supt Seamus Boyle as head of Co Longford's garda division has been greeted with universal approval at Joint Policing Committee (JPC) level.
The sitting Granard garda chief becomes the first countywide garda chief, responsible for the management of both Longford and Granard garda districts.
Cathaoirleach of Longford's Joint Policing Committee Cllr Seamus Butler hailed Supt Boyle's vast experience, skills which the Fianna Fáil councillor confided will be critical in tackling crime in Longford.
Fellow JPC member Cllr Paul Ross paid testimony to Supt Boyle's “track record”, saying his appointment was a “perfect fit” for the county as a whole.
“Having spent the last number of years in the Granard area and of course being from Longford Superintendent Boyle knows exactly where resources are needed to be focused in the county and this is vital for Longford,” he explained.
Fellow JPC member Cllr PJ Reilly was equally enthused by news of Supt Boyle's appointment.
“Seamus is a very capable man and it is great to have a man of his intellegence and experience as superintendent for county Longford,” he said.
