Joint Policing Committee gives thumbs up to new Longford garda chief

Seamus Boyle

Superintendent Seamus Boyle's appointment as Longford's first countywide garda chief has been universally hailed by JPC members

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

The appointment of Supt Seamus Boyle as head of Co Longford's garda division has been greeted with universal approval at Joint Policing Committee (JPC) level.

The sitting Granard garda chief becomes the first countywide garda chief, responsible for the management of both Longford and Granard garda districts.

Cathaoirleach of Longford's Joint Policing Committee Cllr Seamus Butler hailed Supt Boyle's vast experience, skills which the Fianna Fáil councillor confided will be critical in tackling crime in Longford.

Fellow JPC member Cllr Paul Ross paid testimony to Supt Boyle's “track record”, saying his appointment was a “perfect fit” for the county as a whole.

“Having spent the last number of years in the Granard area and of course being from Longford Superintendent Boyle knows exactly where resources are needed to be focused in the county and this is vital for Longford,” he explained.

Fellow JPC member Cllr PJ Reilly was equally enthused by news of Supt Boyle's appointment.

“Seamus is a very capable man and it is great to have a man of his intellegence and experience as superintendent for county Longford,” he said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie