Gardaí question man in connection with aggravated burglary in Edgeworthstown

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí in Granard are currently questioning a man in connection with an aggravated burglary which took place in Edgeworthstown earlier this month.

The man is currently being detained at Granard Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours, while DPP directions are awaited.

