Longford man charged with over 20 driving offences

A Longford man who was facing more than 20 road traffic charges at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court has received over €1,000 in fines.

Aaron Briody, 86 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, was a learner driver at the time of the offences.

Gda Robert Charman charged Mr Briody with a number of offences, which took place on October 14, 2020, including failure to produce a driving licence, failure to produce a licence or learner’s permit witin ten days, failure to produce insurance, driving without insurance, driving witout a licence, failure to produce an NCT certificate, non-display of disc, driving unaccompanied by a qualified driver, a bald tyre on the right front wheel and a bald tyre on the left front wheel.

Gda Vincent Healy prosecuted Mr Briody for a number of offences committed on July 30, 2020, including non display of a parking disc when parked at Ballymahon Street.

Gda Healy also charged him with non display of a disc at Ballymahon Street on July 6, 2020.

On the same day, he was charged with using a vehicle without an NCT, failure to display L plates, failure to wear a safety belt and driving without a qualified driver.

Gda Noelle Fahy also prosecuted Mr Briody for failure to display L plates on May 6, 2020, at Ballyminion, Longford.

He was charged with the same offence by Gda Colm Satchwell on April 18, 2020 at Townspark, Longford, while Gda Healy charged him with non displayal of L plates and obstructing traffic on Main Street Longford on July 14, 2020.

Judge Seamus Hughes fined Mr Briody €250 each for one no insurance charge, on driving unaccompanied charge, one bald tyre, no NCT, failure to wear a safety belt, and obstructing traffic, amounting to €1,500 and he also applied penalty points to the defendant's driving licence.