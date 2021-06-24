Longford man appears on third feud-related charge

A man charged with having a number of implements in his car is due to reappear before Judge Keenan Johnson at Longford Circuit Court in October when it will be determined whether he will do community service or serve time in prison.

Martin Doyle, 67 Grian Ard, Longford, appeared at a recent sitting of Longford Circuit Court, where Mr Shane Geraghty BL, prosecuting, gave the facts.

He told the court that, at 11.30pm on November 2, 2019, Detective Gardaí Seán Galvin and Orla Geraghty were on duty and an Armed Support Unit checkpoint was being conducted on the Dublin Road. At 11.55pm, a vehicle was observed travelling towards Longford before turning away.

“Detective Gda Galvin and members of the Armed Support Unit followed the vehicle and stopped him at Ferefad. He had stopped and was standing outside the vehicle when they arrived,” said Mr Geraghty.

A search was conducted on the vehicle and Mr Doyle was found to be in possession of a number of implements including a black stick, three wheel braces, a stanley knife, a pen knife, a wrench and a screwdriver.

“Detective Gda Geraghty was aware of an ongoing dispute with the McDonnells at the time,” said Mr Geraghty before telling the court that Mr Doyle was cautioned and arrested.

“When asked why he had the implements, he said ‘you know why’,” he said.

At 00:10 on November 3, he was conveyed to Longford Garda Station and charged with possession of the articles and possession of articles in a public place.

Previous convictions for Mr Doyle include refusal to give a name and address and being intoxicated in public on December 18, 2018, a violent assault on July 10, 2019, for which he was sentenced in recent weeks, and a violent disorder incident on December 16, 2019, for which he was also sentenced in recent weeks.

In mitigation, Nicola Delaney Bl, pointed out that the car her client had been driving was not his own but his father’s, stating that Mr Doyle had a provisional licence and had driven unaccompanied and received penalty points the week before.

“There may have been an element of panic when he saw the flashing lights ahead of him and the armed gardaí,” she said.

Judge Keenan Johnson, however, noted that Mr Doyle’s response to gardaí when asked why he had the implements was an admission of guilt.

“I’m hoping you can take account of the sentence in the previous matters and impose a suspended sentence or assess its suitability for community service,” said Ms Delaney.

“I am familiar with Mr Doyle and he has already been sanctioned regarding two other offences,” said Judge Johnson, referring to a two year suspended sentence Mr Doyle received for violent disorder, and a three years and six month prison sentence with the final 18 months suspended for a violent, feud-related attack.

“But this offence has to carry a sanction. I'm thinking of two years but will adjourn the matter to October to have him assessed for community service after prison. If he is suitable, I will impose 240 hours of community service.

“But let the message go out loud and clear that he has a suspended sentence hanging over him for ten years. He can’t afford to get into any more trouble.”

The case has been adjourned to October 5.