Killoe GAA Run4Pieta fundraiser this weekend

This Saturday, June 26, the Killoe senior footballers will participate in a 24 hour run for Pieta. The event starts at 12 noon in Clonee (Killoe GAA Grounds).

GAA clubs and communities around the country have been impacted by the loss of members due to mental health. And it’s not just young people it affects.

Killoe senior football captain Daniel Mimnagh admitted the players were eager to raise funds for this worthwhile charity.

He said, “The club was given the opportunity to fundraise in association with Pieta. We jumped at it. We saw the great work and the money that goes to valuable services. The stats are worrying about mental health and behind every stat is a person.

No matter where you go we know someone who has been affected by mental health. We think about the people and the families that are affected by it.”

Nobody is immune when it comes to mental health. Mimnagh spoke of the importance of having Pieta and talking about mental health.

“It probably doesn’t get the attention it deserves and hopefully we can do our bit for Pieta. There are people out there that don’t think they need to talk. The strongest thing you can do is talk and it’s good to talk. The service that Pieta offers is invaluable. We need to create awareness and check in with others.”

Mimnagh hopes that people from Killoe and the county will join the players in their fundraiser. They will run through the night and support in any way would be appreciated.

He said: “We will be running around the pitch; over the night too when the lights will go on. We encourage people to participate, no matter where they are from. Shine a light. We encourage people to donate as little or as much as they can.”

The Killoe captain and his clubmate Mickey Quinn are out in action for Longford on Sunday when they take on Carlow in the Leinster Championship in Bord na Móna O’Connor Park.

The two players will take part early in the fundraiser. Mimnagh said: “We have to book in the early slots. We will walk and get a stretch in the legs.”

To donate to Killoe’s fundraiser: www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/ 11405336_killoe-gaa-senior- team-run4pieta-s-page.html

And if you are feeling low, please talk to someone. Remember - you are not alone. Contact Pieta - Call free 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444