Lanesboro saddened by death of wonderful parish and community man Eamon Kenny

Late Eamon Kenny, Blenavoher, Lanesboro, Longford

Lanesboro saddened by death of wonderful parish and community man Eamon Kenny

The late Eamon Kenny, Blenavoher, Lanesboro, Longford

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

There is a time that you lose somebody in our community that would have always been seen a rock and that occurred on Tuesday, June 8 when the news broke of the death at his residence of Eamon Kenny, Blenavoher, Lanesboro, Longford.

His passing brought a great sadness to our community. Eamon was everything that was good about a person, he was a wonderful parish community man and a man who liked a pint in the company of friends.

He had a great devotion to his faith, a farmer who tended his land with great care and attention, a conversationalist, a bus driver, a footballer, a card player, a wonderful neighbour and a dear friend.

It was very clear that Eamon’s quiet, gentle and warm personality affected so many that was very evident by the numbers that lined the route from his house to St Mary’s Church.

His easy going and quite manner endeared him to everyone that came to know him down through the years.

In a time when restrictions limit numbers attending it did not stop people travelling far and wide to attend by standing to salute his remains as they passed on the way for his Funeral Mass.

Eamon, in recent years, fell into ill health and he was lovingly cared for by his devoted wife Freda and his family.

His remains reposed at his residence until his removal to St. Mary’s church on Thursday, June 10 for his Funeral Mass. Following Mass, he was laid to rest in Clonbonny Cemetery.

To his wife Freda, daughters Colette and Sheila, son Mark, sister Claire, brother Johnny, brothers in law Michael and Eddie, daughter in law Deirdre and sons in law Pat and David, his grandchildren Leah, Tim, David, Joe, Ella and all his nephews, nieces, neighbours, and friends, we extend our deepest sympathy.

Most Popular

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie