ESB "absolutely" should increase €5m contribution to Just Transition

ESB bosses are facing fresh calls to "absolutely add" further monies to the company's €5m contribution to a Just Transition Fund more than a year and a half since announcing the closure of its Lanesboro plant.

Cllr Gerald Farrell said there was an onus on the firm to supplement a fund set up to aimed at helping create opportunities for workers whose jobs have been affected by the closures of both Shannonbridge and Lough Ree peat powered generating stations.

"It's not before time that they (ESB) have decided to open their purse," said the Fine Gael local representative.

"The communities of both Shannonbridge and Lanesboro have stood by ESB and Bord na Móna in every way and I just feel there should be a higher community payment from the ESB."

The Longford county councillor's remarks come hot on the heels of last week's announcement by ESB that it would pressing ahead with plans to bulldoze both stations after conceding "no viable solution was found" to repurpose them.

Cllr Farrell said the news was a "shame" as he implored ESB officials to examine other, possible uses for the site subject to planning guidelines.

"Given that there has been a grid connection there for the last 60 to 70 years, I really want to see that every effort is made to attract future energy industry to the area and that it be very much focused on that site," he contended.