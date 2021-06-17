An Garda Síochána marks one year anniversary of 'kind, thoughtful and a selflessly loyal' Detective Garda Colm Horkan

The late Detective Garda Colm Horkan

An Garda Síochána has marked the one year anniversary of the tragic death of well-loved Detective Garda Horkan.

This day last year, Detective Colm Horkan went to work for what would tragically be his last tour of duty.

On the night of June 17 and into the morning of June 18, 2020, Detective Garda Horkan was fatally wounded while protecting the community he served.

Tributes were paid to the fallen detective across the Roscommon Longford Division and in Garda stations across the country.

"Today is a very sad and difficult day for Colm’s family and friends, his colleagues, the local community, and An Garda Síochána," said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

"But as well as sadness there is great pride. Great pride in Colm as a person who was loved and respected by so many people. Great pride in Colm’s community spirit and desire to help and support others. Great pride in Colm’s 24 years of dedicated service to An Garda Síochána and the State. Great pride in Colm’s bravery and selflessness to protect the lives of the people he served.

"Colm was the epitome of what all of us in An Garda Síochána should aspire to be – professional, hard-working, supportive, community-focused, and brave. Colm will never be forgotten."

This Saturday there will be a ceremony in Castlerea to commemorate Detective Gda Horkan and the unveiling of two plaques. A video of the ceremony will be made available on Garda social media channels afterwards.

"It is just one of many fitting tributes to the memory of Colm as a person and a member of An Garda Síochána. Our thoughts today, and always, are with Colm’s family, friends and colleagues," said Commissioner Harris.

An Garda Síochána has also released a statement from the heartbroken family of the late Detective on the anniversary of his death.

"The Horkan family lost a son, a brother, an uncle. His friends and work colleagues lost a dear friend on that fateful night of the 17th into the morning of 18th June 2020," the statement read.

"Colm attended for work in Castlerea at 16.00 hrs and this was tragically his  final tour of duty when he was murdered in the most brutal way that anyone can  imagine. 

"Colm would have turned 50 in December 2020, he attended every party and  function that was being held, always dressed impeccably and had a word for  everyone in a quiet, unassuming way. 

"For the many people who knew Colm and those of you who didn’t, his infectious smile would brighten up any occasion and leave a lasting impression in any room  or place. 

"Detective Garda Colm Horkan was a proud, popular, respected member of An Garda Síochána who loved his job and wore the uniform with great pride while serving the community for over twenty-five years.

"He was kind, thoughtful and a selflessly loyal gentleman to all he encountered both  on a personal and professional level. Colm was one of a kind and on that night of  the 17th into the morning of the 18th of June Colm’s life was ended long before  his time and sadly we never got the opportunity to say goodbye and to tell him  how much we dearly loved him. Life will never be the same without Colm. 

"With the passage of time, we now mark the first anniversary of Colm's death. As  we continue to carry the deep grief that we feel with the loss of Colm, the depth  and sincerity of the support from so many people has given us great comfort. We  would like to thank everyone for their amazing support over the past twelve  months. 

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

