Follow Her Lead: What can you do if someone you know is a victim of abuse?

Follow Her Lead: What can you do if someone you know is a victim of abuse?

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Knowing a friend or family member is a victim of domestic violence, coercive control or other forms of abuse can be difficult and you may find yourself wanting to take drastic measures to get her out of an abusive situation.

But it’s important to remember that the situation is hers and that she may have been forced to find her own ways to cope.

Victims of domestic violence have a strength and resourcefulness that others might not have or understand.

That’s why Longford Women’s Link is encouraging people to use the ‘Follow Her Lead’ incentive and to accept that she knows what’s best for her at this time.

“Sometimes, I think people have a misconception of what happens in a domestic violence service - that a woman comes in and straight away there’s this gang of women going ‘leave her alone’,” said Tara Farrell of the LWL Domestic Violence Service.

“But that’s absolutely not what happens. As soon as she walks into LWL, she is in control; she makes the decisions, we just provide the advice. We provide the safety planning, and the accompaniment, and all of that.

“We’re not there telling her what to do, or telling her what she should be thinking. She’s already come from that, so we don’t just continue on that road.

“And if you think that there’s somebody, whether it’s a sister or a friend or whatever, just keep in touch. Keep sending the texts, keep making the calls. Even though you might hear him in the background saying ‘who’s that?’ and she mightn’t be able to talk, and she might have to keep hanging up, keep in touch so that she knows that she’s not on her own. That’s so important because when he has cut her off from everybody, where does she go? And he knows that.”

LWL’s Heather McKenna agreed that keeping in touch is essential to ensure victims don’t feel like they’re “a burden” to their friends and family if they reach out for help.

“One thing we find is a lot of the women say ‘I don’t want to bother them’, and they feel like a burden anyway, because he’s telling them that they’re a burden, but they don’t want to feel like a burden on the neighbour, or their sister, or whoever it might be,” she said.

“And what we’ve found is that the neighbour or the sister is actually just dying for them to ring to say, ‘I need something’. And it is always okay to ask for help.

“It's very hard to understand this woman’s world, because for each client that we have, and for every woman, it’s different. So, whilst we can sit here and understand domestic violence, it’s going to be different for the next one walking in the door, and I’ll learn something new every week.”

Most Popular

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie