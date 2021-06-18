Calls for upgrades to water mains in Granard district

Cllr PJ Reilly has called on Longford County Council to write to Irish Water to request funding to replace the Water Line at Ballywillan/Creevy.

At a recent meeting of Granard Municipal District, councillors agreed that a letter sould be written to Irish Water to fix the issue of bursting pipes in the area.

“This is a very serious stretch of waterline, as there have been five serious bursts on it within three days about a month ago,” Cllr Reilly told the Leader.

“Because of the bursts, two farmyards got flooded. I was calling for the council to get onto Irish Water immediately to try and get the upgrading works done on this stretch.

“It’s only about three kilometres long. Since the new line has been put in the whole way into Granard, this is the last stretch where works need to be carried out,” he concluded.