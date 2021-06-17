Suspended sentences for Longford men charged with violent disorder

Suspended sentences for Longford men charged with violent disorder

Jessica Thompson

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Two men have been given suspended sentences for violent disorder, with a third man to be sentenced in October for the same incident.

William Nevin (34), Johnny Nevin (25), and Martin Gerard Nevin (39), all pleaded guilty to a violent disorder incident, which took place on Congress Terrace, Longford, on December 15, 2019, during what Judge Keenan Johnson referred to as “three days of madness” in Longford town.

William Nevin also pleaded guilty to possession of a machete, which was produced as evidence in court.

Giving evidence at Longford Circuit Court last week, Gda Shane O’Connor explained that he was on duty on the night in question, when a 999 call was received to attend St Micheal’s Road, where a male had been assaulted.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, they met Bernie McDonagh, who had been the victim of an attack by four males and who had injuries to his head, elbow, stomach and lower leg.

CCTV footage shown in court showed Mr McDonagh running down the street, followed by the three accused and another man.
All three men before th court apologised for their involvement in the attack, while Mr McDonagh also took the stand to tell the court that they were “all friends now”.

“I wouldn’t like to see them go into custody because they all have kids like myself,” said Mr McDonagh.

Turning to sentencing, Judge Johnson noted that William Nevin had brought a machete to the scene, while the other co-accused did not have weapons.

He did note, however, that Martin Gerard Nevin had been on temporary release at the time of the incident. Johnny Nevin, he acknowledged, was “not actively involved” in the incident.

“This type of offending is not going to be tolerated. It seems there were three days of madness in December 2019,” he said, referring to a violent disorder incident in which some of the accused were involved and sentenced the previous week.

Turning to the issue of sentencing, Judge Johnson adjourned the case of William Nevin to October 5.

He said that Martin Gerard Nevin attracted a headline sentence of five years, which he reduced to three years and suspended for a period of ten years, subject to a number of conditions.

Johnny Nevin attracted a headline sentence of two years, which Judge Johnson reduced to one year and suspended for a period of five years.

The fourth man is due to appear before the courts at a later date.

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


