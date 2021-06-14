Fears allayed as justice chiefs vow to appoint new Longford garda chief

A new garda superintendent will be appointed to Longford, it has been confirmed this afternoon.

A meeting of Longford's Joint Policing Committee (JPC) heard how Department of Justice officials have given assurances the position vacated by Jim Delaney last week will be filled.

Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy made the announcement, saying moves to appoint a successor to the Tullamore native were already underway.

"The position will be filled and I have been in contact with the minister's (Heather Humphreys ) office over it," he said.

"It's important a new superintendent is appointed as a lot of progress has been made of late in relation to targeted raids and it is essential that work continues."

The Ballinalee postmaster's comments put paid to any lingering fears the county's most senior garda position could be left vacant after outgoing superintendent Delaney officially stepped down from the helm last Friday.

JPC chairperson Cllr Seamus Butler led a stream of glowing tributes to the 57-year-old's five year tenure in Longford, insisting the fruits of those efforts would live on.

"The people of Longford owe him a great debt," he said.

"Unfortunately, Covid has delayed a lot of prosecutions that would have otherwise come before the district and particularly circuit courts and it's a credit to Jim and all his staff for those."

Former JPC chairperson, Cllr Gerry Warnock followed suit, adding how Longford would be "all the poorer" for Mr Delaney's decision to take early retirement.

In the midst of those glowing endorsements, talk has already started to home in on who might take over the reins at the district's Battery Road headquarters.

The Leader can reveal one of the early front runners is current Dundalk Superintendent Michelle Baker.

A native of Longford and married to former Clare hurler Olly Baker, Supt Baker's local links are being viewed as a key factor behind her suitability for the role.

Other possible candidates are incumbent Cavan Supt Padraig Jones, who, like Supt Baker is a native of Longford and Supt Blaithin Moran.

The latter served as a former inspector in Longford before last year earning promotion to the Gardaí's National Roads Policing Bureau in Dublin.