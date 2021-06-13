Longford man who carried out €50 diesel drive-off tells court paying for fuel ‘left my head’

A Longford man with ten previous theft convictions and who stole over €50 in diesel from a south Longford filling station has told a court he “meant to pay” before driving off in his car.

Thirty-five-year-old Aaron Briody insisted he had every intention of paying for €55 worth of fuel from Circle K, Main Street, Ballymahon on August 23, 2020.

The accused, with an address at 86 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford pleaded guilty but maintained there was an element of justification behind his actions on the day.

“I meant to pay that bill,” he told Judge Hughes.

“I went into pay but there was nothing in my wallet only my bank card.”

Mr Briody said he was told to return by an employee inside the station, but simply forgot to do so.

“He (staff member) said come back, but it left my head.”

Sgt Enda Daly, for the prosecution, interjected by offering up a slightly different tale of events.

“The driver indicated he had forgotten his wallet and would be back in 20 minutes,” he said.

The court was also informed Mr Briody had 17 prior convictions to his name, ten of which were for theft.

Judge Hughes quizzed Mr Briody as to why, given his criminal past, he was still coming to the courts attention.

“Why are you continuing to do things like this?” Judge Hughes asked.

He consequently fined Mr Briody €200, giving him three months to pay.