BREAKING: Man to appear in court charged with alleged assault of mother in north Longford

A man is to appear in court this morning charged with the alleged assault of his mother in north Longford last night, the Leader can reveal.
The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested close to the scene of the incident in Granard at around 7:30pm.
It's understood the victim sustained at least one blow to her face and was treated at the scene by paramedics. It's not known at this stage if she was taken to hospital.
The alleged culprit was later charged at Granard garda station and is due to appear before a sitting of Mullingar District Court this morning.
