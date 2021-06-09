Man ordered to avoid walking along canal at Killashee

Circuit Court judge has refused to vary a man’s bail conditions to allow him to walk along the canal at Killashee, where he threatened to kill two fishermen.

Thomas McDermott, 65 Cluain na Sibhe, Killashee, Co Longford, previously appeared at Longford District Court where evidence was heard from two separate fishermen who said that, on February 16, 2019 and September 25, 2019, the accused had issued a number of threats and shouted abuse at them.

Jurisdiction was refused by Judge Seamus Hughes in the District Court last year and Mr McDermott was granted bail with the condition that he stay away from the canal line at Killashee, where the offences had occurred, and that he refrain from contacting or interfering with the witnesses.

The court heard last week that Mr McDermott wanted to vary his bail conditions to allow him to walk along the canal again.

“It’s been a year and a half where I haven’t been found guilty or innocent. I live in the village and my freedom and liberties have been taken from me with no trial,” Mr McDermott told the court.

He went on to tell the court that he was being “gang stalked” by a local garda and “his minions” but was interrupted by his barrister, Gerard Groarke, who asked him why it was so important that he walked along the canal line.

“I live in a rural area and it’s the safest place to walk, with no traffic. It’s where I’ve walked the dogs for years with no incidents,” said Mr McDermott.

Judge Johnson noted that there are “plenty of other places” for Mr McDermott to walk.

“I don’t think the condition is unreasonable given the charges. Application refused,” he said.

The case is listed for trial in October and is likely to take two days, the court heard.