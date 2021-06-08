Judge hits banned Longford driver with six year disqualification

A banned driver who got behind the wheel of a car barely a year into a six year driving disqualification has been hit with a further six year driving ban alongside a suspended prison sentence.

Thirty-seven-year-old Patrick Slammon, 58 Lana Aoibhinn, Longford town pleaded guilty at last week's District Court sitting after being stopped by gardaí on April 6 2021 at Battery Road, Longford.

Prior to sentencing, presiding Judge Seamus Hughes was informed of Mr Slammon's previous convictions which included a number of no insurance offences.

The latter, Sgt Mark Mahon for the State revealed, came at Sligo Circuit Court on December 3 2019 which culminated in a four month suspended prison sentence and six year driving disqualification.

Two years before that, Mr Slammon was issued with a four year ban and fine of €250 for no insurance.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty noted how Judge Hughes had been lenient in connection to the 2017 incident, but accepted the Sligo conviction on Mr Slammon's case file made the matter a “very grave” one for his client.

In an attempt to spare his client a spell behind bars, Mr Gearty said his client was extremely remorseful over his actions.

Judge Hughes disqualified Mr Slammon from driving for six years and sentenced him to a term of four months, suspending it for a period of three years.

He also fined Mr Slammon €500.

In issuing the order, Judge Hughes had strong words for the accused as he prepared to exit the courtroom.

“I won't hesitate in revoking my suspended sentence if he comes back before me again,” said Judge Hughes.