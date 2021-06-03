BREAKING: Gardai charge man after 'serious' incident in Longford town

A 35-year-old Longford man is due in court in the morning following a 'serious' incident last night during which a female was allegedly assaulted.

The man was charged this evening by detectives with the alleged unauthorised taking of a car, criminal damage and a Section 3 assault on a female.

The incident occurred at around 12:30am this morning following a domestic related incident.

He was arrested soon after and held for much of the day at Longford garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The Leader understands he has also been charged with having no insurance or drivers license.

He was charged at around 10pm this evening and is due to appear before a sitting of Athlone District Court in the morning.