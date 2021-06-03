Suspended sentences for all involved in violent disorder on Longford streets

Nine men involved in a violent disorder incident, which took place the week before Christmas 2019, have been given suspended prison sentences following today's sitting of Longford District Court, which sat in Tullamore Court House.

Johnny Doyle (25), 5 Richmond Street, Longford; Stephen Doyle (53), 7 Richmond Street, Longford; John Doyle (40), 35 The Mill, Clondra, Longford; Joe Mears (35), 1 Richmond Street, Longford; Martin Doyle (23), Ferefad, Ardagh Road, Longford; Stephen Doyle Jnr (38), 2 An Cuasan, Lisbrack Road, Longford and Joseph Doyle (62), 1 Richmond Street, Longford; Ryan Doyle (20), 61 Annaly Park, Longford, all appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson.

Each of the men received a suspended sentence for their involvement in what Judge Johnson referred to as "an extremely violent incident" and were warned that any breach of conditions would see him activate those sentences in full.

The incident saw two feuding families throw bricks and bottles towards each other while pedestrians and Christmas shoppers ran for cover and nearby businesses locked their doors. Weapons were also brought to the Main Street row.

Earlier this week, Martin Nevin (60), 67 Farnagh, Longford; Helen Nevin (36), 7 Victory Court, Earl Street, Longford; William Nevin (34) 64 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford; and Johnny Nevin (35), Richmond House, 12 Legion Terrace, Townspark, Longford, were also given suspended sentences and warned that they were "under no circumstances" to celebrate the "favourable outcome".

For the full report, see next week's Longford Leader.

Read also: Four convicted of Longford Christmas violent disorder incident warned not to celebrate 'favourable' court outcome