Longford young people put together LASTA National Arts Festival

Backstage Theatre, as a proud member of The NASC network is delighted to present LASTA, a national arts programme for young people by young people, taking place across eight venues in Ireland from June 11 to 20.

From all corners of Ireland this is the biggest collaborative arts festival taking place in venues across the country from Tralee to Limerick, Ennis to Galway, Portlaoise to Longford and Dún Laoghaire to Letterkenny.

In a new innovative approach to programming, twenty-one young curators were engaged by the NASC venues to programme a festival of work for children and young people from June 11 to 20, delivering for the first time, a national arts programme curated entirely by young people.

Lasta is based on an original project conceived and delivered by Backstage Theatre in 2020. Such was the success of Backstage’s festival last year that it has been expanded to be delivered on a national level, in eight venues across the country.

Under the guidance of theatre artists Maisie Lee and Fionn Foley, these young people have worked collaboratively to deliver an ambitious programme of work for young people across the country.

The Curators have delivered a unique and diverse programme of events to take place within the ten-day festival featuring theatre, dance, visual art, music, film, spoken word along with innovative site specific and multi- disciplinary events.

Highlights of the festival include: opening act Soda Blonde (formerly Little Green Cars) who will stream a free concert. Actor and writer Owen Colgan star of the hit show The Hardy Bucks brings you The Dance of Life, a brand new collection of videos that some have been saying are the best collection of videos since Gran turismo on Playstation 1. Ado-le-TA! is a dance theatre piece that joyously explores friendship and play for children aged three to six.

Hamilton and Matilda themed dance workshops in by West End star Christopher Tendai; A Willow Lantern making workshop for all the family; Creatives & Careers : All the things your school guidance counsellor left out!

A panel discussion with five professionals working in the arts today, whose creative passions have paved their respective paths towards a diverse range of exciting careers; and Young Creatives a panel discussion with Nia Gallagher, Niamh O’Brien, a member from Reves band and Kmuni and a dance, poetry fusion film featuring FeliSpeaks.

Featuring multiple disciplines and reflecting the diversity of modern Ireland, this pioneering project will showcase the breadth of creativity of our future arts programmers and producers.

This promises to be a fresh, fun, diverse, accessible, and exciting festival of events. Booking is now open with many events free to attend.

For more, see www.backstage.ie.