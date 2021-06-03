Longford man dumped half tonne of rubbish in ditch

A Longford man found guilty of dumping half a tonne of domestic waste outside Newtownforbes last year has been hit with a €1500 penalty.

William McGinley, Crystal Manor, Dublin Road, Longford, was not in attendance at last week's sitting of Longford District Court as local authority chiefs took a prosecution arising out of an incident on April 24, 2020.

Litter warden with Longford County Council, Declan Murtagh spoke of how he came across a “very large consignment” of waste found dumped in a ditch at Clooniher, Newtownforbes.

The court heard the defendant's details were retrieved among some of the items contained in the waste.

Mr Murtagh also said such were the size of the contents found, the Council had to source a contractor to remove it from the ditch.

Looking at some of the photographs handed into the court, Judge Seamus Hughes described the discovery as “certainly a large quantity of rubbish.”

It was also revealed the waste found had been dumped relatively recently and may have been lying no more than 24 hours.

Solicitor for Longford County Council, Frank Gearty said costs associated to the case amounted to €831 with an additional clean up bill of €200.

Judge Hughes consequently fined Mr McGinley €500 and awarded costs totalling €1,031 against him.