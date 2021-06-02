Celebrating Pride in Longford

June see’s the start of Pride month, a month dedicated to celebrating LGBTI communities around the world.

Due to the pandemic this year’s celebration will be a little different with social distancing still in place and parades put on standstill, the 26 members from the Co Longford Youth Services LGBTI group, WYLD, decided to make sure that Pride is celebrated in Longford.

The group will by presenting Cathaoirleach Councillor Paul Ross with the Progress Pride Flag, which will fly outside Longford County Council offices for the month of June.

In addition to this the WYLD group will also be launching its WYLD booklet, a helpful guide for all young people, parents and teachers which has been created by the members of the WYLD group.

The aim of both these events is to educate and raise awareness of the vibrant LGBTI community in Longford and to remind us all its about being proud of who you are no matter who you love.

Pictured above: The Co Longford Youth Services LGBTI group, WYLD, presented Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross with the Progress Pride Flag which will fly outside Longford County Council offices for the month of June and among those in the photo are Laura McPhillips (Youth Worker), Micheal Collins, Mark Noble (Youth Worker with County Longford Youth Service), Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross, Ciarán, Caoimhe Ni Chasarlaigh, Kai Van Zyl, Caelon Ganley, Nicola Fagan Picture: Shelley Corcoran