Two women arrested as gardaí launch Longford robbery probe

Two women are currently in custody at Longford garda station after being arrested this morning over an alleged robbery in the county town last Friday evening.

The duo, aged 29 and 23, were arrested by detectives this morning after an alleged incident which resulted in the alleged theft of a sum of cash.

The Leader understands both females are well known to gardaí with the more senior of the two suspects having over a dozen previous convictions for shoplifting offences.

Both women are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

For more on this developing story, follow longfordleader.ie