Down Memory Lane in Longford | Super photos from 1999 Beat on the Street and Summer Festival tug o war

In this week's nostalgic trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 1999, including record crowds at Beat on the Street and tug o war battles at the Longford Summer Festival. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.

Caption: Record crowds for Beat on the Street – A section of the large crowd which gathered in Longford for the 'Beat on the Street' which was one of the highlights of the Summer Festival Programme Picture: Joe McDonagh