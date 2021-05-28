Longford MD provides free off-street parking for business reopening

The members of Longford Municipal District and the management of Longford County Council have agreed to provide free off-street car parking to help promote the reopening of businesses in Longford following the public health restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matter came up as an item on the agenda at the meeting of Longford Municipal District on Wednesday 26 May 2021 where the decision was made to provide free off-street parking for the period from Monday 31 May to Saturday 3 July 2021.

Following the decision, Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Peggy Nolan described it as a smart move. “Longford is back in business and we are playing our part in supporting that, starting on Monday. The more we can do to facilitate businesses to manage this “outdoor summer” the better.”

John Brannigan Director of Services welcomed the move commenting “We are delighted to see our local businesses reopening after such an extended period of time and Longford County Council is keen to do what it can to facilitate that reopening in a safe and viable way.”

Cllr Seamus Butler who proposed the motion said he is delighted that the idea was unanimously supported by his Council colleagues. “We want to encourage people to come into Longford, take their time and enjoy our retail and outdoor dining offerings with free off-street parking all day. The move will discourage people from parking on-street where they will have to pay, and it will free up pedestrian space to allow more movement in the town.”

“We want to encourage all hospitality businesses to consider setting up on-street and building out their offering into the car parking spaces – there is no charge for the licence required for this from Longford County Council,” Cllr Butler added.

Signage promoting the free parking options will be displayed in appropriate locations.