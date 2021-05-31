Granard’s Knights & Conquests exhibition reopens this weekend

Everything is getting back to ‘Norman’ this summer and the Knights and Conquests exhibition in Granard reopens to the public on Saturday, June 5 with a brand new ‘Norman Adventure Tour’.

Step back in time and find out if you were a Gael or a Norman and then suffer the consequences.

Summon your inner warrior and gain the knowledge of knights as you get up close and personal with Norman weaponry and armour.

Walk in the footsteps of great leaders, conquerors and rebels as the tour moves from invader times to revolutionary times.

The experience ends with the poignant love story of Granard native Kitty Kiernan and General Michael Collins.

The interactive exhibition is all indoors and is Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 Safety Charter approved.

Visitors can reserve their own time slot with our advance staggered entry system online; www.knightsandconquests.ie and entry is Adults €6 Child €4 and Family (2&2) €18. Great value and lots of excitement for all ages, check out our 5 star reviews on TripAdvisor.

Make a day of it, pack a picnic and use our outside tables and explore the town with the new town trail in Granard and climb the Motte which has panoramic views over nine counties no wonder then that Richard de Tuite picked it for his outlier fort in 1199.