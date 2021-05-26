Two Longford children taken into care

Two children have been taken into care following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Six children from the same family were taken into care last month.

The court heard that an emergency care order was granted by Judge Keane on May 13 and an application was made to convert that to an interim care order until June 14, 2021.

A social worker gave evidence that the two girls were taken into care “in terms of ongoing concerns,” adding that gardaí had invoked section 12 of the Childcare Act.