Prime Longford farm fetches €940k at auction

An 86-acre residential farm in Coolarty, Co Longford sold for close to one million euro last Thursday evening.

The former beef farm with a bungalow and farmyard on site was up for auction in three lots by Eamonn Gaffney Auctioneers via LSL Auctions but sold last week as one lot for a total of €940,000.

The property, which is located 6km outside Granard on the N55, belonged to well-respected Charolais breeder, the late Martin Clyne.

The land would be well known as an excellent dry grazing and fattening farm. The land is all under permanent pasture and is laid out in one block in attractive sized fields with water supply throughout.

The residence is a three bedroom bungalow located at the entrance of the lands with excellent potential.

The farmyard consists of a number of slatted sheds, storage shed and silage slab along with other out offices.

The auction took place in the barn of the farmyardwith enthusiastic bidding.

Lot 1 comprised 63 acres, including the bungalow and farmyard; Lot 2 comprised 23 acres of land, while Lot 3 was the farm in its entirety.

Lots 1 and 2 were withdrawn when it was established that Lot 3 would fetch the highest sum, with bidding commencing at €905,000. It wasn’t long before bidding concluded at €940,000 with the farm selling for almost €11,000 per acre.