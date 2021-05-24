Lanesboro and Ballyleague shocked by sudden death of excellent driving instructor and great neighbour Joan Browne

The news of the sudden and unexpected death on Thursday, May 6 of Joan Browne, Ballyleague, Lanesboro and formerly of O’Connell Street, Athlone, really shook the community.

Joan, a popular fixture in our community for so many years was predeceased by her husband EJ some 14 years ago.

For many they will remember her as an excellent driving instructor. She was a tremendous community lady and supported all local events.

Regularly, the very sight of Joan at her wall chatting to everyone that passed be it local or stranger alike showed the warmth and friendliness that exuded from the lady.

She was a woman that loved card playing especially the game of bridge, a devout catholic and when there were no Covid-19 restrictions a regular Mass goer.

Joan was a great neighbour and friend to so many and her passing will leave a great void in the hearts and minds of all that knew her.

She was a very caring and generous person, a very sincere lady but a woman who loved a bit of fun and devilment too.

Joan’s remains were removed from her residence on Monday, May 10 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection. Following Mass, she was laid to rest alongside her husband EJ in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

To her daughters Olive, Denise, Emer and Mary; sister Méav, brothers Séamus and Paul, sons-in-law Paul, Andrew, Karl and Eoin; her much loved grandchildren Laura, Aviva, Abbie, David, Sarah, Ronan and Niamh, and her relatives, neighbours and friends we extend our heartfelt sympathy.